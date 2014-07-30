FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Vedanta first-quarter core earnings rise marginally
July 30, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Vedanta first-quarter core earnings rise marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show core earnings at Vedanta’s copper business in Zambia fell, not the overall copper business)

July 30 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc ground out a marginal increase in quarterly core earnings as its oil and gas and aluminium businesses offset a decline in its zinc and Zambian copper businesses.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $1.04 billion for the quarter ended June 30 from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Revenue increased 7 percent to $3.06 billion. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

