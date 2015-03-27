FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Vedanta to file notice of claim in Cairn India tax dispute
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 27, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Miner Vedanta to file notice of claim in Cairn India tax dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc said it would file a notice of claim related to a tax demand of about 205 billion Indian rupees ($3.29 billion) that its unit Cairn India Ltd received from the Indian government this month.

The notice is the first step required before seeking international arbitration under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty, London-listed Vedanta said on Friday.

Cairn India received the retrospective tax demand in relation to its 2007 listing in India. ($1 = 62.51 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.