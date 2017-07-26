Vedanta says zinc production at Indian unit almost doubles

July 26 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Vedanta Resources said mined metal production at its Indian zinc unit almost doubled in the first quarter due to higher volumes at all of its mines and better ore grades.

The company, which mines zinc in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, said mined metal content jumped 84 percent to 233,000 tonnes for the quarter ended June 30.

The Rampura Agucha open pit-mine operator also said integrated zinc production rose 92 percent to 194,000 tonnes during the quarter and maintained its previous guidance of higher mined metal production for the full-year 2018 in its Indian zinc unit.

Vedanta also said it expected refined zinc-lead metal production to be around 950,000 tonnes and that the company was on track to reach mined metal capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum in the full-year 2020.