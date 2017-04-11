FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Vedanta says India unit's zinc output up 40 pct in fourth qtr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 4 months ago

Vedanta says India unit's zinc output up 40 pct in fourth qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday refined zinc production at its India unit rose nearly 40 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher output at a mine in the state of Rajasthan in northwestern India.

Refined zinc production rose to 215,000 tonnes in the quarter ended March 31, from 154,000 tonnes a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Full-year integrated zinc production at its Indian unit fell 12 percent to 670,000 tonnes due to lower availability of mined metal in the first half of the year, Vedanta said. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.