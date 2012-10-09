FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
October 9, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Vedanta Q2 iron ore falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources PLC : * Res plc - Vedanta Q2 FY 2013 production release * Record Q2 and H1 integrated production at copper zambia, up 42% and 23%

respectively * Sales of iron ore were 0.2 million tonnes in Q2 and 3.1 million tonnes in H1 * Working closely with the regulatory authorities to complete iron ore review

processes * Copper India cathode production was 87,000 tonnes in Q2, in line with the

corresponding prior period * India zinc mined metal production in FY 2013 is expected to be slightly

higher than the previous year * In Q2, average daily gross operated production was 207,245 barrels of oil

equivalent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
