Vedanta full-year revenue, core earnings fall

May 15 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc, the mining company majority owned by one-time scrap metal dealer Anil Agarwal, reported a fall in revenue and core earnings for 2013.

The company said core earnings for the financial year ended March 31 decreased 8.5 percent to $4.49 billion. Revenue fell 11.6 percent to $12.95 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to report revenue of $13.16 billion and core earnings of $4.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vedanta raised its final dividend to 39 cents from 37 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)