BRIEF-VEDIA comments on its business strategy

Sept 12 (Reuters) - VEDIA SA :

* Said on Thursday that its management presented a business strategy concerning distribution of products on the Chinese market

* Said it seeks solutions to finanace big deliveries especially for Chinese market

* Said it has been engaged in talks with its Chinese partner concerning acquisition of the remaining stake in subsidiary NDEL

* Said its supervisory board obliged the company’s management to decide upon dividend policy; supervisory board sees dividend payments of up to 30 pct of net profit Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: