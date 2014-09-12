FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VEDIA comments on its business strategy
September 12, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-VEDIA comments on its business strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - VEDIA SA :

* Said on Thursday that its management presented a business strategy concerning distribution of products on the Chinese market

* Said it seeks solutions to finanace big deliveries especially for Chinese market

* Said it has been engaged in talks with its Chinese partner concerning acquisition of the remaining stake in subsidiary NDEL

* Said its supervisory board obliged the company’s management to decide upon dividend policy; supervisory board sees dividend payments of up to 30 pct of net profit Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

