Oct 17 (Reuters) - Vedia SA :

* Says its unit New Dragon Electronic Ltd gets $60,000 order from business partner from Spain for delivery of electronic readers

* Says its unit New Dragon Electronic Ltd gets $385,000 order from Polish business partner for delivery of tablets Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)