FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cloud company Veeva shares nearly double in market debut
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 16, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Cloud company Veeva shares nearly double in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Veeva Systems Inc, a provider of cloud-based software to drugmakers, nearly doubled in their market debut, valuing the company at nearly $5 billion.

The company raised about $194.4 million on Tuesday after pricing its IPO at $20 per share, well above its expected price range.

Of the 13 million shares sold in the IPO, Veeva offered 9.7 million shares, while the rest came from stockholders.

Shares of the company traded as high as $39.64 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.