FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi says March sales up 37 percent in China
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 4, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Audi says March sales up 37 percent in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi said sales in China rose 37 percent in March to 47,636 vehicles, boosted by the introduction of a locally made A3 sportback model.

Production of the A3 started at Audi’s second factory in China in Foshan at the end of 2013, helping to lift the proportion of locally made vehicles to 80 percent for the German premium brand.

Audi’s most successful model in China is the long-wheelbase version of the A6 limousine, which at 14,000 deliveries, made up 29 percent of overall sales in March, followed by a long-wheelbase version of the A4 and the Q5 offroader, which made up 21 percent and 19 percent of deliveries, respectively. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.