FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - BMW on Friday said deliveries of its Mini and BMW-branded vehicles rose 25.4 percent in China to 107,951 vehicles in the first quarter.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, deliveries of BMW branded vehicles were up 25.3 percent, to 100,981 cars, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)