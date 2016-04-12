FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW compact offroader sales lift March deliveries to new record
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 12, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BMW compact offroader sales lift March deliveries to new record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - BMW Group said it achieved the highest ever monthly sales in the company’s 100 year history, delivering 240,659 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles in March.

BMW-branded passenger car sales rose 2.9 percent, mainly thanks to demand for compact cars, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

“March 2016 has been the best single month ever for BMW Group sales,” Ian Robertson, BMW’s board member responsible for sales and marketing, said.

“Globally, I am confident that we will see this positive trend continue through the year,” he added.

BMW brand vehicle sales reached 201,352 in March.

MINI sales were higher in March 2016 than in any previous single month in the brand’s history. A total of 39,061 cars were delivered, a 6.6 percent jump compared with the same month last year. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
