UK new car registrations rose at least 3 percent in January - SMMT

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose by at least 3 percent year-on-year in January, according to preliminary industry data, continuing a series of rises helped by low interest rates, cheap credit and rising consumer confidence.

Total sales rose to more than 169,000, making last month the best January since 2005, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said, following on from record high car registrations in 2015.

Full data will be published by the SMMT at 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by David Clarke)