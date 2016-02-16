Western Europe car sales up 6.3 pct in January - ACEA

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European car sales rose 6.3 percent to 1,093,565 vehicles in January, industry data showed on Tuesday, even as Europe’s largest carmaker Volkswagen saw registrations of VW-branded cars fall 4 percent in the wake of a diesel emissions scandal.

VW’s rivals Ford and Opel/Vauxhall meanwhile posted registration gains of 11.4 percent and 12.4 percent respectively, according to car registration data for European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries.

The Volkswagen Group as a whole saw sales rise 1 percent in January, buoyed by a 14 percent jump in registrations of its premium Audi division, according to the figures published by European auto industry association ACEA.

In the European Union, registrations rose to 1,061,150 in January, a 6.2 percent rise compared with the year-earlier period, marking the 29th consecutive month of growth, ACEA said.

Registrations in Italy and Spain rose 17.4 percent and 12.1 percent respectively, while large markets France, Spain and Germany also posted modest single-digit gains. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)