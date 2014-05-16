FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European new car registrations up 3.6 pct in April - ACEA
May 16, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

European new car registrations up 3.6 pct in April - ACEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Europe rose 3.6 percent in April with mass market car makers Ford, Fiat, Renault and Opel showing stronger growth than premium brands, according to registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association ACEA on Friday.

Registrations in the European Union and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) rose 6.3 percent in the first four months of the year, in a sign that the car market is on the road to recovery after six straight years of sales contraction.

April registrations for Peugeot, Renault and Opel rose 5.8 percent, 9.0 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, ACEA data show. New car registrations were up 7.3 percent at Ford and 3 percent at Fiat.

By contrast, Mercedes-Benz registrations rose just 1.1 percent, and rival premium brand Audi saw sales grow just 0.6 percent. BMW registrations rose 2.3 percent last month.

$1 = 0.7243 Euros Reporting by Edward Taylor

