FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Europe car sales rose 5.2 percent in March - LMC Automotive
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 6, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Western Europe car sales rose 5.2 percent in March - LMC Automotive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - Western European car sales rose 5.2 percent in March, according to industry data provided on Wednesday by LMC Automotive.

New car sales rose to 1,641,821, according to LMC Automotive estimates, which are based on national registration data and forecasts. In the first quarter, sales were up 7.7 percent from a year earlier to 3,660,391 new passenger cars.

“Despite one fewer selling day in a number of key markets with Easter falling early this year, West European car registrations continue to pick up strongly,” LMC Automotive analyst Emiliano Lewis said.

Sales in Italy and the United Kingdom rose 17.4 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, while registrations in Portugal jumped 31.6 percent, the LMC data showed.

LMC said its estimates project seasonally adjusted new registrations in Western Europe will reach 14,286,666 this year, up 7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.