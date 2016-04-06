Western Europe car sales rose 5.2 percent in March - LMC Automotive

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - Western European car sales rose 5.2 percent in March, according to industry data provided on Wednesday by LMC Automotive.

New car sales rose to 1,641,821, according to LMC Automotive estimates, which are based on national registration data and forecasts. In the first quarter, sales were up 7.7 percent from a year earlier to 3,660,391 new passenger cars.

“Despite one fewer selling day in a number of key markets with Easter falling early this year, West European car registrations continue to pick up strongly,” LMC Automotive analyst Emiliano Lewis said.

Sales in Italy and the United Kingdom rose 17.4 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, while registrations in Portugal jumped 31.6 percent, the LMC data showed.

LMC said its estimates project seasonally adjusted new registrations in Western Europe will reach 14,286,666 this year, up 7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)