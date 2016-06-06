Western Europe car sales rose 14 percent in May - LMC

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Western European car sales rose 14 percent year-on-year in May, auto industry data provided by LMC Automotive showed on Monday.

Monthly passenger car sales rose to 1,068,733 vehicles, according to LMC Automotive, which estimates monthly sales based on national registration data and LMC’s own forecasts.

“With an extra selling day in a number of markets, West European car registrations grew by an impressive 14 percent year-on-year in May. Italy’s recovery was once again evident last month, though strong results came in from Germany and France as well,” LMC Automotive analyst Emiliano Lewis said.

Sales in Germany and Italy rose 11.9 percent and 27.3 percent, respectively, LMC data showed. Sales in France were up 22.3 percent, while United Kingdom sales lagged with a rise of only 2.5 percent, LMC said.

LMC said its estimates project seasonally adjusted new registrations in Western Europe would reach 14,086,353 this year, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Louise Heavens)