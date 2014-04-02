FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German new car registrations in March up 5.4 pct - KBA
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 2, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

German new car registrations in March up 5.4 pct - KBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - German new car registrations in March rose 5.4 percent, driven by gains from the major German brands except for Porsche and Smart, the Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA said on Wednesday.

Luxury vehicle registrations rose 34.3 percent, and sport utility vehicles rose 26.3 percent. The biggest gainers were electric vehicles which at 823 registrations amounted to a 331 percent rise compared with the year-earlier month, KBA said.

Porsche registrations fell 13.5 percent, and Smart vehicle registrations fell 16 percent, KBA said.

Overall, March vehicle registrations, including trucks, were up 6.6 percent, KBA said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.