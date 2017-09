FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany rose 5.2 percent in May, Germany’s Department of Motor Vehicles KBA said on Tuesday, in a sign that demand for passenger cars is still recovering in Europe’s biggest auto market.

Earlier on Tuesday a person familiar with the matter told Reuters registrations rose around 5 percent. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)