Oxford Catalysts to change name to Velocys on Sept 25
July 31, 2013 / 9:23 AM / 4 years ago

Oxford Catalysts to change name to Velocys on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Gas-to-liquid technology developer Oxford Catalysts Group will change its name to Velocys Plc on September 25, the company said on Wednesday.

The group develops technology to produce cleaner fuels from both conventional and renewable sources such as bio-waste.

Oxford Catalysts is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Its ticker symbol will change from OCG to VLS at 0800 local time on September 25, the group said in a statement.

Since it acquired its U.S. subsidiary Velocys Inc. in 2008, it has operated under two brand names: Oxford Catalysts for the financial community and Velocys for industry.

“Recognising that this can cause some confusion in the market, the group undertook a review and decided that as it has begun commercial roll-out of its technology the time is right to consolidate under a single brand, that of Velocys,” Oxford Catalysts said.

