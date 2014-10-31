FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Veloxis announces tentative approval of Envarsus XR
#Healthcare
October 31, 2014 / 8:09 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Veloxis announces tentative approval of Envarsus XR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S

* Veloxis announces tentative approval of Envarsus XR

* FDA states that approval will not be final until Astagraf XL exclusivity expires

* Understands that this expiry is anticipated to occur July 19, 2016

* Disagrees that exclusivity for Astagraf XL should require delay in formal approval of Envarsus XR

* Plans to immediately appeal this decision within FDA, and will pursue all options available to it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
