Venaxis's appendicitis test succeeds in trial; shares jump
March 13, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Venaxis's appendicitis test succeeds in trial; shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Venaxis Inc said its appendicitis test correctly predicted results in 97 percent of patients in a clinical trial, sending its shares up 25 percent in premarket trade.

The company said it expected to finalize its marketing application and submit it to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the next few weeks.

The rapid test, called APPY1, identifies patients who are at low risk for appendicitis.

Venaxis’s shares jumped 25 percent to $3.39 in trading before the bell. They closed at $2.71 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

