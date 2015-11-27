FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSI drops exclusive talks to buy Veneto Banca's private banking unit
November 27, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BSI drops exclusive talks to buy Veneto Banca's private banking unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Swiss lender BSI has dropped exclusive talks with Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI on a possible acquisition of the Italian lender’s private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare, Veneto Banca said on Friday.

As a consequence, Veneto Banca will re-start talks with other potential buyers, it said in a statement.

BSI entered exclusive talks with Veneto Banca over Banca Intermobiliare on Oct. 23. The exclusive period was due to end on Friday.

“BSI is not asking for a further extension of exclusive talks, even if it has a strategic interest in the transaction and it wants to leave the dialogue open,” the Italian lender said.

BSI is owned by Brazilian Grupo BTG Pactual, whose CEO Andre Esteves was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of obstructing a sweeping corruption investigation at state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct European Central Bank oversight, is also preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros in cash from investors to comply with capital requirements. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

