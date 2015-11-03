FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veneto Banca in talks to sell private banking unit to BSI
November 3, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Veneto Banca in talks to sell private banking unit to BSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Veneto Banca is discussing the possible sale of its private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare to Swiss bank BSI in a deal that would help it beef up its weak capital base.

The unlisted cooperative lender said on Tuesday it had entered on Oct. 23 a three-week period of exclusive talks with BSI. The value of the deal is still under discussion, it said in a statement.

Italian paper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday BSI had presented an offer worth 280 million euros for a majority stake in Banca Intermobiliare.

Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct European Central Bank oversight, is also preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros in cash from investors to comply with capital requirements.

The agreed sale of BIM to a group of Italian investors fell through earlier this year as the ECB failed to give a green light to the deal. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
