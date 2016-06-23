FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veneto Banca shareholders take up just 2.2 pct of 1 bln euro cash call
#Financials
June 23, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Veneto Banca shareholders take up just 2.2 pct of 1 bln euro cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Veneto Banca said on Thursday shareholders had taken up only 2.22 percent of its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share offering, paving the way for the regional bank to be taken over by rescue fund Atlante.

The offer reserved to the bank's 88,000 existing shareholders ended on Wednesday. Institutional buyers have until 1100 GMT on Friday to subscribe to the offer, but a source close to the deal said on Wednesday they were not expected to show much interest.

Under Italian rules on minimum free float levels, a take-up of at least 25 percent would be necessary for Veneto Banca to list as planned. A failed IPO would hand control of Veneto Banca to Atlante, which has committed to take on any unsold shares provided it can gain a majority stake in the lender. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
