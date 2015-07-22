FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veneto Banca plans to list and then launch cash call
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Veneto Banca plans to list and then launch cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative lender Veneto Banca said on Wednesday it planned to list on the Milan stock market and boost its capital base as it positions itself for consolidation in the sector.

The Italian government of Matteo Renzi recently introduced legislation forcing big cooperative banks to become joint stock companies to facilitate tie-ups and create bigger and more efficient market players.

“The board of Veneto Banca... believes it is time to launch a roadmap aimed at a listing of the bank’s shares... to be completed possibly before the end of this financial year,” the bank said in a statement.

It also said it planned to launch a rights issue in the first few month of next year, and in any case after the listing. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.