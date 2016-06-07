FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy watchdog approves Veneto Banca 1 bln euro IPO prospectus-source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Italy watchdog approves Veneto Banca 1 bln euro IPO prospectus-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian market regulator Consob has approved the prospectus for a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share offering at regional lender Veneto Banca which is due to start on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.

The bank is raising cash to plug a capital shortfall identified by the European Central Bank and avoid being wound down after a 1.9 billion euro loss in 2014-2015.

The head of Intesa Sanpaolo, global coordinator for the offer, said earlier on Tuesday the bank was set to be taken over by Atlante, an Italian bank rescue fund that has pledged to take on any unsold shares in the IPO. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.