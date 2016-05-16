FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veneto Banca to vote on legal action against former management
May 16, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Veneto Banca to vote on legal action against former management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI has called a shareholder meeting on July 15 to vote on a legal action against former management, the bank said on Monday.

The Italian government criticised a decision by rival lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which recently voted against suing former executives and called for a different outcome in other Italian banks.

In the coming weeks Veneto Banca will launch a listing of its shares on the Milan bourse to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

