FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P says may cut Veneto Banca's BB rating
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 15, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

S&P says may cut Veneto Banca's BB rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s may cut Veneto Banca’s long-term ‘BB’ rating by one or two notches, the rating agency said on Tuesday, warning the Italian mid-sized bank could have difficulties meeting its capital strengthening and business targets.

S&P said it was placing the bank’s ratings on review for a possible downgrade following the unveiling of its new 2014-2018 business plan and capital raising measures comprising a 500 million euros share sale and the conversion of a 350 million euro bond into equity.

S&P said it would wait until after shareholders meeting on April 26 named a new board to assess “both the bank’s management stability and its capacity to complete the actions announced.”

Veneto Banca is one of 15 Italian lenders under review by the European Central Bank in a check up of euro zone banks this year. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.