Veneto Banca CEO says bank received penalty proceedings letter
May 5, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Veneto Banca CEO says bank received penalty proceedings letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MESTRE, Italy, May 5 (Reuters) - Veneto Banca received this week a letter from market watchdog Consob on penalty proceedings stemming from an inspection the regulator carried out at the regional bank, its chief executive told shareholders on Thursday.

Veneto Banca is about to launch a 1-billion euro ($1.14 billion) cash call as it seeks to list its shares on the Milan bourse and fill a capital shortfall unveiled by European Central Bank supervisors.

“We received two days ago a lengthy letter from Consob called ‘sanctioning procedure’,” CEO Cristiano Carrus said. “It won’t be the last one, there will be others.”

Consob is addressing a number of issues including the process through which the bank set the price of its own shares, he added. ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

