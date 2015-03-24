FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veneto Banca posts 968 mln euro loss in 2014
March 24, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Veneto Banca posts 968 mln euro loss in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian bank Veneto Banca posted a 968 million euro ($1.06 billion) net loss last year due to more stringent criteria imposed by the European Central Bank for soured loans.

The lender booked loan writedowns of 779 million euros, while goodwill impairments totalled 671 million euros last year.

The bank’s pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of capital strength - was 10.3 percent at the end of 2014, just above a threshold of 10 percent set by the European Central Bank as specific capital requirement.

The lender said it planned to reach a return of tangible equity (ROTE) of 7.2 percent by 2017. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Susan Thomas)

