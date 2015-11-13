Veneto Banca posts 770-million euro 9-month loss on writedowns

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian cooperative lender Veneto Banca posted a nine-month net loss of 770 million euros ($831 million) as it continued to clean up its balance sheet ahead of a planned capital increase and a bourse listing early next year.

Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct oversight of the European Central Bank, said it wrote down the value of risky loans by 530 million euros - more than double the previous year’s figure. It also wrote down in full the value of past acquisitions, booking a 452 million euro charge.

At 7.12 percent at the end of September, its best-quality Common Equity Tier I ratio fell further below a minimum 10 percent requirement set by the ECB.

The bank, one of 10 large Italian cooperative lenders targeted by a government reform of the sector, is planning to raise up to 1 billion euros from shareholders to beef up its capital base.