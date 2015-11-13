UPDATE 1-Veneto Banca posts 770 mln euro loss on writedowns

(Adds details on capital, comments from CEO)

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian cooperative lender Veneto Banca posted a nine-month net loss of 770 million euros ($831 mln) on Friday as it continued to clean up its balance sheet ahead of a planned cash call and a bourse listing early next year.

Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct oversight of the European Central Bank, said it wrote down the value of risky loans by 530 million euros - more than double the previous year’s figure - in the nine months to Sept. 30.

It also wrote down in full the value of past acquisitions, booking a 452 million euro charge.

The nine-month loss comes on top of a 2014 loss of 968 million euros. The bank said last month it would close nearly a quarter of its branches and shed 430 jobs in a turnaround effort.

At 7.12 percent of assets at the end of September, Veneto Banca’s best-quality Common Equity Tier I capital fell further below a minimum 10 percent requirement set by the ECB.

The Italian bank said it had taken 286 million euros off its capital base because it was possible that shares for a corresponding amount had been purchased using loans granted by the bank or were sold to investors who had an option to sell them back to the bank.

Both Veneto Banca and rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza, another unlisted cooperative bank also located in the Veneto region, are being probed by magistrates looking into whether they misled regulators by lending money to customers to help them buy their own shares.

Veneto Banca is to raise up to 1 billion euros via a share sale to beef up its capital base and targets a CET 1 ratio of 11.5 percent at the end of next year.

Chief Executive Cristiano Carrus said on Friday that the bank would sell the new shares as part of an initial public offering that should see it debut on the Milan stock exchange in mid-April.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s Banca IMI unit is guaranteeing the cash call.

Like other large Italian cooperative banks targeted by a government reform of the sector, Veneto Banca must overhaul its governance, scrapping limits to ownership and voting rights that make it unattractive for potential investors.

Shareholders in the bank will be called to approve the changes just before Christmas, the CEO told a conference call. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie and Susan Fenton)