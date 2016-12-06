FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Veneto Banca picks former Monte Paschi CEO to oversee merger with BPVI
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 9 months ago

Veneto Banca picks former Monte Paschi CEO to oversee merger with BPVI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italian unlisted regional bank Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it had named former Monte dei Paschi Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola as chairman of a strategic committee tasked with studying a proposed merger with rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca were both rescued by state-sponsored bank bailout fund Atlante earlier this year when they failed to find buyers for initial share offerings needed to keep them afloat. Atlante has told them to study a tie-up and o present a new business plan by the end of the year.

Veneto Banca said it had appointed Viola as director. Popolare di Vicenza is expected to name Viola on Tuesday as its chief executive.

"Viola ... will play a central role in speeding up the bank's relaunch plan, also in light of the merger plan with Banca Popolare di Vicenza which must be quickly submitted to shareholders and supervisors," Veneto Banca said. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.