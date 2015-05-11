FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veneto Banca's M&A adviser has received expressions of interest
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Veneto Banca's M&A adviser has received expressions of interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Suitors interested in a possible tie-up with Veneto Banca have submitted their expressions of interest to the adviser of the unlisted Italian cooperative lender, its chairman said on Monday.

Veneto Banca, targeted by a landmark reform of the sector like other large cooperative lenders, has hired Rothschild to assess alternatives. It is looking at possible mergers with another bank, listed or not, but also at continuining on a standalone basis.

Chairman Francesco Favotto said the bank aimed to take a decision on strategic options and turn into a joint-stock company by the end of the year.

“Among non-listed rivals it’s clear that the potential partner is Popolare di Vicenza,” he said, declining to mention potential suitors among listed banks. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.