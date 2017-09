MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Francesco Favotto has stepped down as chairman of Veneto Banca as the Italian cooperative bank prepares to list on the stock market and raise up to 1 billion euros in a share issue.

Veneto Banca said in a statement on Thursday Favotto was stepping down for personal health reasons to be temporarily replaced by Deputy Chairman Alessandro Vardanega.

Favotto, an academic, became chairman in April 2014.