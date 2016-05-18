FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veneto Banca cash call pre-marketing to start Friday - sources
May 18, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Veneto Banca cash call pre-marketing to start Friday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Pre-marketing of Veneto Banca’s IPO-VENE.MI cash call of up to one billion euros ($1.1 billion) will start on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Last week, sources said the pre-marketing had been delayed by one week due to technical reasons.

Veneto Banca is looking to raise money in a stock market listing to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors, and avoid the risk of being wound down. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Paola Arosio, editing by Isla Binnie)

