Veneto Banca H1 net loss widens on risky loan writedowns

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Unlisted regional Italian bank Veneto Banca, which was rescued from bankruptcy by bailout fund Atlante, posted a first-half net loss of 259 million euros ($289 million), hit by writedowns of risky loans.

The lender also said it had decided not to proceed with the planned sale of its private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare and instead consolidate it within the group.

Veneto Banca was taken over by Atlante in June after its 1 billion euro initial share sale failed to draw investor demand.

Atlante has also rescued rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza which earlier this month reported a first-half loss of 795 million euros.

Veneto Banca said loan writedowns totalled 258 million euros in January-June, down from 307 million a year earlier.

It has also set aside a total of 102 million euros for potential legal claims by clients that have received money from the bank to buy its own shares.

The 259 million euro net loss is 18 percent higher than last year's loss.

The phased-in capital ratio stood at 10.74 percent at the end of June, up from 7.23 percent six months earlier.

The chief executive of Quaestio, the asset manager running Atlante, said on Friday there had been several expressions of interest for the two banks but no talks were under way. The two lenders need to offload their bad loans before being sold, he said.

Veneto Banca said its gross problematic loans (deteriorati) totalled 7.9 billion euros at end-June, up from 7.6 billion euros at the end of last year. Loans to borrowers deemed insolvent were 3.9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Valentina Za)