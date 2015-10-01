Veneto Banca says seeking new buyer for private bank

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Italian bank Veneto Banca said on Thursday it would look for another buyer for its private banking unit after the European Central Bank blocked a sale to a group of Italian investors.

The unlisted cooperative lender, one of 13 Italian banks under direct ECB oversight, is preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros in cash from investors to strengthen its capital.

The sale of BIM would help to boost Veneto Banca’s core capital, which fell to 8.4 percent of assets at mid-year - below a bank-specific 10 percent threshold set by the ECB.

But the bank said it could not go ahead with the agreed sale of a 51 percent stake in BIM as a deadline had expired on Sept. 30 for the ECB to give a green light.

“The board, in the face of renewed expressions of interest from important players in the sector, has decided to restart contacts with potential buyers both domestically and internationally,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank posted a 214 million euro first-half loss, after a 2014 loss of 968 million euro, as it wrote down risky loans and the value of past acquisitions. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)