FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela says Taiwan CPC's compensation claim thrown out
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 29, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

Venezuela says Taiwan CPC's compensation claim thrown out

Marianna Parraga

2 Min Read

CARACAS, May 29 (Reuters) - A World Bank arbitration tribunal has thrown out a compensation claim by a subsidiary of Taiwanese state oil company CPC Corp for nationalization of assets in Venezuela, state oil company PDVSA said.

The tribunal determined that CPC subsidiary OPIC Karimun was not protected by a bilateral investment treaty, which was a pre-requisite for hearing the claim, PDVSA said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“Once again, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela triumphs in a case at the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID),” the statement said.

Like other foreign companies affected by takeovers during late President Hugo Chavez’s socialist rule, OPIC filed a case over the loss in 2007 of its minority stake in two exploration projects in the Gulf of Paria.

The World Bank tribunal confirmed on its web site that a decision had been given on Tuesday. It said one of the three arbitrators had dissented, but gave no further details.

Venezuela faces about 20 cases at the tribunal due to the wave of nationalizations under Chavez’s 14-year rule of the South American OPEC member with the world’s largest oil reserves. He died in March after a two-year battle with cancer. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Brian Ellsworth and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.