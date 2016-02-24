Agreement reached in Venezuela dispute with Gold Reserve

CARACAS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A solution was reached in Venezuela’s arbitration dispute with Gold Reserve Inc., with the Canadian company providing a $2 billion loan and a $2 billion investment as part of a mining joint venture, according to President Nicolas Maduro.

Gold Reserve was awarded $750 million by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) for the 2009 termination of its Las Brisas gold concession by the OPEC nation. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Chris Reese)