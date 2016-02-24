FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agreement reached in Venezuela dispute with Gold Reserve
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Agreement reached in Venezuela dispute with Gold Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A solution was reached in Venezuela’s arbitration dispute with Gold Reserve Inc., with the Canadian company providing a $2 billion loan and a $2 billion investment as part of a mining joint venture, according to President Nicolas Maduro.

Gold Reserve was awarded $750 million by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) for the 2009 termination of its Las Brisas gold concession by the OPEC nation. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.