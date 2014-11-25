FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hugo Chavez ballet to show in Venezuela
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 25, 2014 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

Hugo Chavez ballet to show in Venezuela

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - His signature adorns buildings all over Venezuela. His eyes grace thousands of red T-shirts and caps. And there is even a special font to perpetuate his calligraphy.

Now, the legacy of Hugo Chavez, Venezuela’s charismatic socialist leader who died of cancer last year, has moved to the stage with a special ballet in his honor.

The state-sponsored work, “Ballet of the Spider-Seller to Liberator,” is to show at a Caracas theatre on Saturday in homage to Chavez’s life from poor boy selling homemade spider-shaped sweets in his rural hometown to president for 14 years.

“The work presents his story from shoeless and dignified childhood to his transformation into the guide of the fights of the Venezuelan people’s struggles,” the advance publicity said.

Hugely popular among the poor during his 1999-2013 rule, Chavez has become even more of a cult figure in death.

Government opponents roll their eyes at such deification and his still-ubiquitous image in public life. They see that as a cover for the failings of his successor Nicolas Maduro who was elected last year after Chavez died.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are going for between $16-$44 at the official currency rate, or $0.80-$2.30 on the black market for dollars.

“The epic work of contemporary ballet has more than 40 artists, original music, circus, theatre and video-art,” the publicity said. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.