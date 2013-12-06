Venezuela hikes bank reserve rate amid inflation fight

CARACAS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s central bank has raised the reserve amount that banks must deposit with it by 1.5 percentage points to 20.5 percent amid government efforts to tame inflation that has roared to nearly 55 percent, according to the Official Gazette circulating on Friday.

The measure, which takes effect as of Monday, comes just over a month after the OPEC nation raised the reserve ratio by two percentage points to 19 percent.

Monetary liquidity has expanded by 71 percent over the last year as the central bank has financed the heavy social spending by state oil company PDVSA, putting upward pressure on prices.

International reserves during the same period have fallen by close to 20 percent.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro has blamed soaring consumer prices on unscrupulous business owner he accuses of leading an “economic war” aimed at toppling him.

Last month he ordered shopkeepers to slash the prices of goods such as televisions, which he said would cause prices to fall in November.

The opposition says the problems are the result of price and currency controls that have led to chronic product shortages as well as constant confrontation with the private sector.