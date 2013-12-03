FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela says oil installations not affected by blackout
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 3, 2013 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Venezuela says oil installations not affected by blackout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said the OPEC nation’s oil installations were not affected by a power blackout that struck large parts of the country on Monday night.

Venezuela’s refineries, heavy crude upgraders and other oil facilities are fed by separate generating plants, not the national grid. The blackout plunged the capital, Caracas, and other cities into darkness.

“The oil industry is working completely normally and guarantees the supply of fuel to the national and international market,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.