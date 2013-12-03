Venezuela says oil installations not affected by blackout

CARACAS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said the OPEC nation’s oil installations were not affected by a power blackout that struck large parts of the country on Monday night.

Venezuela’s refineries, heavy crude upgraders and other oil facilities are fed by separate generating plants, not the national grid. The blackout plunged the capital, Caracas, and other cities into darkness.

“The oil industry is working completely normally and guarantees the supply of fuel to the national and international market,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)