CARACAS, May 4 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is preparing to issue a $3 billion bond in the coming days, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

Long-dated Venezuelan bonds slipped on Friday on rumors that PDVSA planned to issue a bond with a coupon of 9 percent maturing in 2032. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea, writing by Brian Ellsworth)