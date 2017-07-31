UPDATE 1-Venezuela dollar bonds fall on US sanction fears after election

(Adds background, CDS, more comment)

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Venezuelan dollar bonds fell on Monday after a controversial weekend election for a constitutional super-body that could open the door to fresh U.S. sanctions, including measures targeting the country's crucial energy sector.

Characterised by low voter turnout and large protests, the election was boycotted by the opposition which said it was rigged to significantly increase President Nicolas Maduro's powers. That view was shared by Spain, the United States and many other Latin American countries.

U.S. officials said on Friday that Washington was considering sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector in response to the election..

Venezuela's sovereign and quasi-sovereign dollar bonds, which make up around 1.7 percent of the most widely used emerging debt benchmark, JPMorgan's EMBI Global Diversified , mostly fell across the curve, extending Friday's large falls.

"I don't think the result of yesterday's election will be a surprise to anyone so it's crucial to see what the United States will say," said Stuart Culverhouse, head of research at Exotix Capital.

"It may mean more targeted sanctions at individuals. I don't expect they will sanction (oil) trade yet, it's a threat they can keep up their sleeve."

Venezuela's benchmark sovereign bond maturing 2038 fell almost one cent at one point before snapping back to trade at around 40 cents in the dollar. It stayed off 13-month lows hit on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Dollar bonds issued by state oil firm PDVSA fared worse, tumbling across the curve, with the company's benchmark 2037 bond losing 1.3 cents at one point and the 2021 issue falling 0.4 cent.

Prices of most bonds were off their lows by 1200 GMT.

Venezuela, rocked by deadly protests almost daily and suffering a humanitarian catastrophe with shortages of food and medicines, has steadfastly kept up payments on its bonds, some of which carry double-digit coupons.

Many investors therefore continue to hold on to the debt, believing the government will be able to stave off default for a while yet. The bonds have performed poorly this year, however, losing investors around 10 percent so far:

Culverhouse said there was some indication of funds buying small amounts of debt "on dips", i.e each time prices fall.

Data from IHS Markit shows that the credit default swaps market assigns Venezuela a 92 percent default probability in the next five years but only 42 percent in the next six months.

"The bonds are quite attractive right now, as with the threat now of U.S. sanctions, prices have fallen quite sharply. You can buy high-coupon bonds for less than 50 cents in the dollar," said Carlos de Sousa, senior Latin America economist at Oxford Economics in London.

He did not see oil sector sanctions as likely in the short-term given the involvement in Venezuela of U.S. firms such as Chevron and Halliburton and some U.S. refiners' reliance on Venezuelan crude oil.

While oil sector sanctions will inevitably lead to default, de Sousa reckons that in their absence Venezuela can service debt for the next 18 months. Even after default, he predicts investors will recover at least 50 cents in the dollar, well above levels where most of the bonds are trading.