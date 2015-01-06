Venezuelan bonds tumble, Global 2022 down 4.759 pts

CARACAS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Venezuelan global bonds tumbled on Tuesday amid a continuing slide in oil prices and ongoing concerns about the country’s capacity to make debt payments.

The Global 2022 slid 4.759 points to yield 32.389 percent, while the the Global 2031 bond was down 4.500 points to yield 28.384 percent.

The Global 2027, generally the country’s most actively traded bond, was up 0.596 point to yield 21.181.

The government on Monday tweaked the currency control system to allow state oil company PDVSA to sell dollars at any of the three official exchange rates, part of changes announced by President Nicolas Maduro in December.

Many economists had expected those changes to include more substantial reforms to the system such as a devaluation that would leave more hard currency available to make bond payments.

It remains unclear if the government will announce further changes to the foreign exchange system in coming weeks. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)