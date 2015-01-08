FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela bonds rise, Global 2028 up 3.350 points
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela bonds rise, Global 2028 up 3.350 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s global bonds rose on Thursday, following sharp losses in the previous session, with the Global 2028 bond rising 3.350 points to yield 24.550 percent.

The Global 2015 bond, which comes due in March, was up 4.296 points to yield 29.638, while the benchmark 2027 bond was up 1.944 points to yield 23.963 percent.

Tumbling oil prices have pressured the OPEC nation’s coffers and boosted concerns of a default on foreign debt. The government of President Nicolas Maduro has given assurances that Venezuela will meet all of its debt commitments. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.