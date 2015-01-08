Venezuela bonds rise, Global 2028 up 3.350 points

CARACAS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s global bonds rose on Thursday, following sharp losses in the previous session, with the Global 2028 bond rising 3.350 points to yield 24.550 percent.

The Global 2015 bond, which comes due in March, was up 4.296 points to yield 29.638, while the benchmark 2027 bond was up 1.944 points to yield 23.963 percent.

Tumbling oil prices have pressured the OPEC nation’s coffers and boosted concerns of a default on foreign debt. The government of President Nicolas Maduro has given assurances that Venezuela will meet all of its debt commitments. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)