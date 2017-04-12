CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two bondholders told Reuters on Wednesday.

The oil-rich but crisis-stricken South American nation faces debt payments of nearly $3 billion in April, mostly on bonds issued by PDVSA.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)