UPDATE 1-Venezuela says serviced Global 2014 bond, slams default fears

By Diego Ore

CARACAS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela said it paid around $1.56 billion to service its Global 2014 bond and interests on Wednesday, admonishing what it called a “perverse” international campaign to foster default fears.

Concern over a possible default had emerged, with bond yields spiking, after the publication last month of an article by two economists seen close to the political opposition, suggesting that an orderly default could ultimately help the OPEC country’s slumping economy.

“This payment, which was always planned, dismantles a campaign launched by international financial capital’s spokespeople and media to harm the Republic’s image and its people’s integrity with perverse political and economic aims,” said a statement form the Information Ministry.

“The government of Nicolas Maduro has halted plans of financial domination against the Republic! #VenezuelaMustBeRespected,” Information Minister Delcy Rodriguez later tweeted.

Maduro, like his predecessor the late Hugo Chavez, frequently attacks what he deems an elitist political opposition and the global capitalist system for seeking to bring down Venezuela’s Socialist project.

Investors have become increasingly concerned about the country’s economy, which is widely believed to have slipped into recession this year, and worry that Maduro is delaying reforms needed to shore up government finances.

Venezuela has to pay over $5 billion in foreign debt this year. The OPEC country then has to service around $4.6 billion dollars in foreign debt and interests in 2015: roughly $5.3 billion in 2016, and roughly $5.5 billion in 2017, according to analysts.

State-run oil company PDVSA also has major bond payments looming.

The country’s Socialist government, in power since 1999, has never defaulted on its bonds. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Gunna Dickson)